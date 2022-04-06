Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.83% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Clarus Therapeutics Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Clarus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.79.

Clarus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.20 on Monday. Clarus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $31.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.01.

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.49. Sell-side analysts predict that Clarus Therapeutics will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Clarus Therapeutics by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

