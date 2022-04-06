Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $120.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $95.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.18% from the stock’s previous close.

CLH has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.22.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $110.93 on Monday. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.31.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $95,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $3,285,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,927 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,157 in the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 97.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 204.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

