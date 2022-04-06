Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN.A) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN.A – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Clearway Energy stock opened at $33.68 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.93.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

