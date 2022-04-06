CloakCoin (CLOAK) 24 Hour Volume Hits $39,143.00

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 37.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. CloakCoin has a market cap of $11.09 million and $39,143.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.90 or 0.00004295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000424 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002473 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00009007 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00009261 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,820,478 coins. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

