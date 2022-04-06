CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.22

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 74500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.08 million and a P/E ratio of -5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.
CMC Metals Company Profile (CVE:CMB)
