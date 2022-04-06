Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) & Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Critical Review

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) and Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Codex DNA and Akoya Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codex DNA $11.04 million 14.24 -$38.96 million N/A N/A Akoya Biosciences $54.92 million 6.80 -$42.94 million ($4.52) -2.20

Codex DNA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Akoya Biosciences.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Codex DNA and Akoya Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Codex DNA 0 0 3 0 3.00 Akoya Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00

Codex DNA currently has a consensus target price of $15.86, suggesting a potential upside of 195.83%. Akoya Biosciences has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.80%. Given Codex DNA’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Codex DNA is more favorable than Akoya Biosciences.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.5% of Codex DNA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.6% of Akoya Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Codex DNA and Akoya Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codex DNA N/A N/A N/A Akoya Biosciences -78.18% -47.57% -24.62%

Summary

Codex DNA beats Akoya Biosciences on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Codex DNA (Get Rating)

Codex DNA, Inc., a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries. The company also serves government institutions, contract research organizations, and synthetic biology companies. The company was formerly known as SGI-DNA, Inc. and changed its name to Codex DNA, Inc. in March 2020. Codex DNA, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Akoya Biosciences (Get Rating)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc., a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. It offers single-cell resolution with spatial context that provides a wealth of information to visualize tissue organization and disease pathology on a molecular level to understand disease progression and treatment response. The company also provides PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen, or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow. In addition, it offers Proxima, a cloud-based platform designed to store, analyze, and share spatial data; inForm Tissue, an automated image analysis software package for accurately visualizing and quantifying biomarkers in tissue sections; Phenoptr, which provides functions that consolidate and analyze output tables created by inForm software; and phenoptrReports, a software that generates shareable reports and visualizations based on the phenoptr output in an intuitive front-end GUI. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

