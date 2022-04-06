Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Cognyte Software had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CGNT stock opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average of $16.14. Cognyte Software has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $28.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.90 million, a P/E ratio of 267.67 and a beta of 1.34.

CGNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush lowered shares of Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognyte Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.72.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNT. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Cognyte Software by 281.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,939 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 38,337 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,049 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Cognyte Software by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,054 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 25,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

