Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Cognyte Software had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.
CGNT stock opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average of $16.14. Cognyte Software has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $28.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.90 million, a P/E ratio of 267.67 and a beta of 1.34.
CGNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush lowered shares of Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognyte Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.72.
Cognyte Software Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.
