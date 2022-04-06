Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $36.00. The stock had previously closed at $19.24, but opened at $19.87. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $20.73, with a volume of 15,978 shares traded.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on COLL. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 10,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $228,179.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 361,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after acquiring an additional 214,900 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,362,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000.

The company has a market capitalization of $691.97 million, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

