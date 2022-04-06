Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 48,855 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 221.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 584.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen increased their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.48.

Comcast stock opened at $47.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.46. The firm has a market cap of $217.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 33.00%.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

