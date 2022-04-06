Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 4,188 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 620,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $11,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 1,172,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,354,000 after purchasing an additional 377,470 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $827,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,742,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. 35.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $13.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.44 and a beta of 5.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day moving average is $18.20. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $2,068,956.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 380,256 shares of company stock worth $4,365,373. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

