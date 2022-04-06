Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $11.58 Million Holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,978 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $11,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,507,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,529,000 after buying an additional 103,399 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the third quarter valued at $55,664,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 529.8% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 542,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,907,000 after buying an additional 456,438 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 542,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,884,000 after buying an additional 28,246 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,664,000.

EMQQ stock opened at $34.50 on Wednesday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12-month low of $25.91 and a 12-month high of $67.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.04.

