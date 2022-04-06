Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 24,782 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,782 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $11,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FMB. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 38,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 36,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

Shares of FMB stock opened at $52.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.41 and its 200-day moving average is $55.94. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $52.88 and a 52-week high of $57.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.