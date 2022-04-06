Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 26,155 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,155 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $10,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $410,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% during the third quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 58,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,364. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $84.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $87.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MPC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Marathon Petroleum Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.