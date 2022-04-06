Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBN – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.90 and last traded at $16.90. 3 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.04.

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a thrift holding company for First Federal Community Bank of Bucyrus that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in northern Ohio. The company offers checking and business checking plus accounts; savings and investment accounts, such as health savings, statement savings, Christmas club, time deposit, individual retirement, and insured money market accounts, as well as merchant and direct deposit services; and other services, including Internet and telephone banking, debit card, night depository, notary, and safe deposit box services.

