Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Given New CHF 167 Price Target at UBS Group

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from CHF 159 to CHF 167 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CFRUY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 152 to CHF 165 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 150 to CHF 155 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compagnie Financière Richemont from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compagnie Financière Richemont currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.00.

OTCMKTS:CFRUY opened at $13.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.13 and its 200-day moving average is $13.35. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $15.67.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

