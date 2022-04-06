Comparing Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) & Atkore (NYSE:ATKR)

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) and Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Solid Power alerts:

96.9% of Atkore shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Atkore shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Solid Power and Atkore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solid Power N/A 14.07% 4.32% Atkore 21.72% 92.67% 34.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Solid Power and Atkore, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solid Power 0 0 1 0 3.00 Atkore 0 1 2 0 2.67

Solid Power presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.86%. Atkore has a consensus price target of $127.67, suggesting a potential upside of 40.31%. Given Atkore’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Atkore is more favorable than Solid Power.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Solid Power and Atkore’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solid Power $2.71 million 600.77 $18.09 million N/A N/A Atkore $2.93 billion 1.39 $587.86 million $14.80 6.15

Atkore has higher revenue and earnings than Solid Power.

Summary

Atkore beats Solid Power on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solid Power (Get Rating)

Solid Power, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

About Atkore (Get Rating)

Atkore Inc. manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management. The company offers its products under the Allied Tube & Conduit, AFC Cable Systems, Kaf-Tech, Heritage Plastics, Unistrut, Power-Strut, Cope, US Tray, FRE Composites, Calbond, and Calpipe brands. It serves a group of end markets, including new construction; maintenance, repair, and remodel, as well as infrastructure; diversified industrials; alternative power generation; healthcare; data centers; and government through electrical, industrial, and mechanical contractors, as well as original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Atkore International Group Inc. and changed its name to Atkore Inc. in February 2021. Atkore Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Harvey, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.