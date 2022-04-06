Comparing Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) & CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) and Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares CureVac and Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CureVac N/A N/A N/A Y-mAbs Therapeutics -158.40% -25.20% -22.40%

67.2% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.3% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CureVac and Y-mAbs Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CureVac 3 1 4 0 2.13 Y-mAbs Therapeutics 0 2 4 0 2.67

CureVac presently has a consensus price target of $57.50, suggesting a potential upside of 221.77%. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $37.80, suggesting a potential upside of 175.31%. Given CureVac’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe CureVac is more favorable than Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

CureVac has a beta of 4.26, indicating that its share price is 326% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CureVac and Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CureVac $55.83 million 59.83 -$147.50 million N/A N/A Y-mAbs Therapeutics $34.90 million 17.20 -$55.28 million ($1.29) -10.64

Y-mAbs Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CureVac.

Summary

CureVac beats Y-mAbs Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CureVac (Get Rating)

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza. The company also develops RNA-based cancer immunotherapies, including CV8102, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating cutaneous melanoma and adenoidcystic carcinoma, as well as squamous cell cancer of skin, head, and neck; and CV9202 (BI 1361849), a self-adjuvanting mRNA vaccine that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer, as well as tumor associated antigens and shared neo-antigens. In addition, it is developing protein-based therapies for Cas9 gene-editing, ocular diseases, and lung respiratory diseases, as well as therapeutic antibodies. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in TÃ¼bingen, Germany.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma. The company is also developing DANYELZA that is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of patients with first-line neuroblastoma, third-line neuroblastoma, and in relapsed osteosarcoma; GD2-GD3 vaccine that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Stage 4 high-risk neuroblastoma; and Omburtamab, a murine monoclonal antibody that is in clinical trials for the treatment of central nervous system/ leptomeningeal metastases from neuroblastoma, desmoplastic small round cell tumor, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. In addition, it is developing Nivatrotamab for the treatment of small cell lung cancer, as well as is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of refractory GD2 positive adult and pediatric solid tumors; and Lu-omburtamab-DTPA that is in Phase I clinical development for the treatment of medulloblastoma and B7-H3 positive leptomeningeal metastases from solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Massachusetts Institute of Technology to develop and commercialize licensed products. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

