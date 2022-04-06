Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 7,978 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 222,476 shares.The stock last traded at $23.89 and had previously closed at $24.39.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CODI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Compass Diversified currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.65.

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $536.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.83 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.31%.

In related news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.29 per share, with a total value of $139,740.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 1,032.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 33.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Diversified Company Profile (NYSE:CODI)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.