Compass (NYSE:COMP) Shares Gap Down to $7.32

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.32, but opened at $6.89. Compass shares last traded at $6.64, with a volume of 15,929 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Compass from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Compass from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Compass from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.89.
The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion and a PE ratio of -2.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.60.
About Compass (NYSE:COMP)
Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Compass (COMP)
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.