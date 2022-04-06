Compass (NYSE:COMP) Shares Gap Down to $7.32

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.32, but opened at $6.89. Compass shares last traded at $6.64, with a volume of 15,929 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Compass from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Compass from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Compass from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.89.

The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion and a PE ratio of -2.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.60.

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Compass had a negative return on equity of 64.94% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. Compass’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

About Compass (NYSE:COMP)

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

