Compound 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $135.90 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Compound has a market capitalization of $903.91 million and approximately $135.90 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. One Compound coin can now be purchased for approximately $135.07 or 0.00311451 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound Coin Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,691,962 coins. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

