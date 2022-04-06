Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.37 and last traded at $33.45. 17,769 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,934,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.08.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.89 and its 200 day moving average is $33.44.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,108,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,822,000 after purchasing an additional 140,986 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,896,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,878 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

