Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 66,646 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 951,554 shares.The stock last traded at $17.47 and had previously closed at $17.61.

CSTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Constellium in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average is $18.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 2.02.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 115.38% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Constellium by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Constellium in the third quarter worth about $464,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Constellium in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Constellium by 1,383.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 1,238.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 495,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,300,000 after acquiring an additional 458,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Constellium Company Profile (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

