Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 66,646 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 951,554 shares.The stock last traded at $17.47 and had previously closed at $17.61.
CSTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Constellium in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average is $18.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 2.02.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Constellium by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Constellium in the third quarter worth about $464,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Constellium in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Constellium by 1,383.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 1,238.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 495,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,300,000 after acquiring an additional 458,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.
Constellium Company Profile (NYSE:CSTM)
Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
