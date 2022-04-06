Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Down 4.9%

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.43 and last traded at $17.43. 65,352 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 793,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.33.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Constellium in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.11 and its 200-day moving average is $18.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Constellium by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 1,383.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.
About Constellium (NYSE:CSTM)
Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
