Contrasting Katapult (KPLT) and The Competition

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) is one of 22 public companies in the “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Katapult to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Katapult alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Katapult and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Katapult 0 1 1 0 2.50 Katapult Competitors 172 711 1035 82 2.51

Katapult presently has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 186.34%. As a group, “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 29.17%. Given Katapult’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Katapult is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Katapult and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Katapult 4.56% -49.48% -5.99% Katapult Competitors 13.92% -1.79% 5.67%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.4% of Katapult shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.6% of shares of all “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of shares of all “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Katapult and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Katapult $303.11 million $21.21 million 45.41 Katapult Competitors $1.76 billion $215.01 million 12.43

Katapult’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Katapult. Katapult is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Katapult has a beta of -0.39, indicating that its share price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Katapult’s competitors have a beta of 1.26, indicating that their average share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Katapult competitors beat Katapult on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Katapult (Get Rating)

Katapult Holdings, Inc., an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants. The company was formerly known as Cognical Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Katapult Holdings, Inc. in February 2020. The company is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Katapult Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katapult and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.