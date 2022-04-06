Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 83,908 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 811,138 shares.The stock last traded at $18.54 and had previously closed at $18.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VLRS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.41.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 2.60.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación ( NYSE:VLRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 103.84%. The firm had revenue of $678.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 189.2% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,178,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,000 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,045,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile (NYSE:VLRS)

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

