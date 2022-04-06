Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 17,182 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 79,635 shares.The stock last traded at $6.10 and had previously closed at $6.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.72.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $218.70 million during the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 16.99%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,175,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,253 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 442,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 404,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 15,355 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 22.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 23,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 27.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 24,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Corporación América Airports Company Profile

CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.Ã r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

