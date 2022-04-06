Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 17,182 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 79,635 shares.The stock last traded at $6.10 and had previously closed at $6.00.
The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.72.
Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $218.70 million during the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 16.99%.
Corporación América Airports Company Profile (NYSE:CAAP)
CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.Ã r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.
