COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.50

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.50 and traded as low as $9.20. COSCO SHIPPING shares last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 3,125 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised COSCO SHIPPING from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.78.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

