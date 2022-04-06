Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.150-$0.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $836 million-$840 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $877.51 million.Coupa Software also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.030-$0.060 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $210.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Coupa Software from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.29.

COUP stock opened at $104.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $64.79 and a 1 year high of $283.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 1.41.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 7,857 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $775,878.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,097 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $108,328.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,293. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Coupa Software by 251.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Coupa Software by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

