Covalent (CQT) Trading 14.1% Lower Over Last Week

Covalent (CQT) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Covalent has a market capitalization of $86.30 million and approximately $4.41 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covalent coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000783 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Covalent has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00046092 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.82 or 0.07320522 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,290.47 or 1.00103119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00050610 BTC.

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

