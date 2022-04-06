Critical Contrast: Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) vs. SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH)

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) and SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Orchard Therapeutics and SOPHiA GENETICS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchard Therapeutics $1.67 million 57.11 -$144.58 million ($1.18) -0.64 SOPHiA GENETICS $40.45 million 12.04 -$73.68 million N/A N/A

SOPHiA GENETICS has higher revenue and earnings than Orchard Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Orchard Therapeutics and SOPHiA GENETICS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchard Therapeutics N/A -57.19% -40.39% SOPHiA GENETICS -182.14% -39.82% -32.83%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.2% of Orchard Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of SOPHiA GENETICS shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Orchard Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Orchard Therapeutics and SOPHiA GENETICS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchard Therapeutics 1 2 3 0 2.33 SOPHiA GENETICS 0 0 4 0 3.00

Orchard Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 1,248.68%. SOPHiA GENETICS has a consensus target price of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 168.75%. Given Orchard Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Orchard Therapeutics is more favorable than SOPHiA GENETICS.

Summary

SOPHiA GENETICS beats Orchard Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration. It provides Strimvelis, a gammaretroviral-based product for the treatment of adenosine deaminase-severe combined immunodeficiency (ADA-SCID). The company's clinical development products comprise OTL-101 for the treatment of ADA-SCID; OTL-200 to treat metachromatic leukodystrophy; OTL-103 for the treatment of Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome; OTL-102 for X-linked chronic granulomatous disease; and OTL-300 for transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia. Its preclinical programs include OTL-203 for mucopolysaccharidosis type I, OTL-201 for mucopolysaccharidosis type MPS-IIIA, and OTL-202 for mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. It has a strategic collaboration agreement with Pharming Group N.V. for research, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of OTL-105, an investigational ex vivo autologous hematopoietic stem cell gene therapy for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. The company was formerly known as Orchard Rx Limited. Orchard Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

SOPHiA GENETICS Company Profile (Get Rating)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide. SOPHiA GENETICS SA was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Saint-Sulpice, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.