CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.030-$1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.13 billion-$2.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.CrowdStrike also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.220-$0.240 EPS.

CRWD stock traded down $5.96 on Wednesday, hitting $214.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,284,236. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.42. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $150.02 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The stock has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $264.24.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total transaction of $2,661,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $15,229,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,619 shares of company stock valued at $24,093,947 in the last ninety days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.