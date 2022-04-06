CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) CFO Michael Lafair Sells 14,000 Shares

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) CFO Michael Lafair sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $501,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Lafair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 3rd, Michael Lafair sold 14,000 shares of CS Disco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $478,240.00.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Michael Lafair sold 9,684 shares of CS Disco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $310,953.24.

Shares of NYSE LAW opened at $35.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.05. CS Disco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $69.41.

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $33.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.59 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CS Disco, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the fourth quarter worth $355,905,000. Stephens Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the fourth quarter worth $323,194,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of CS Disco by 277.1% in the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,426,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,499,000 after buying an additional 2,517,885 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the fourth quarter worth $82,850,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter worth $99,823,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on CS Disco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on CS Disco from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on CS Disco from $71.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on CS Disco from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.46.

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

