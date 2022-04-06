CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Shares Gap Down to $35.05

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.05, but opened at $33.60. CS Disco shares last traded at $32.04, with a volume of 1,280 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LAW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on CS Disco from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on CS Disco from $71.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on CS Disco from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on CS Disco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.46.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.05.

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.59 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CS Disco, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $478,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 37,684 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,533 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in CS Disco in the third quarter worth $11,970,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in CS Disco in the third quarter worth $331,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CS Disco in the third quarter worth $9,404,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CS Disco in the third quarter worth $1,726,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in CS Disco in the third quarter worth $449,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

