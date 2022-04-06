Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CRIS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Curis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Curis from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.85.

NASDAQ:CRIS opened at $1.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.73. Curis has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.83.

Curis ( NASDAQ:CRIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 426.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Curis will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Curis during the third quarter worth $268,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Curis in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Curis by 36.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Curis by 198.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in Curis by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 9,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

