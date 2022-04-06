Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Given New $10.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Curis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Curis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Curis in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Curis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Curis currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.85.

Get Curis alerts:

Shares of CRIS opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.83. Curis has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $17.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.73.

Curis ( NASDAQ:CRIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 million. Curis had a negative net margin of 426.67% and a negative return on equity of 42.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Curis will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Curis by 284.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,577,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607,753 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Curis by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 29,294 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Curis by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 8,322 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Curis by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,036,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,946,000 after buying an additional 64,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Curis by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 357,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 31,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Curis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.