Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Chairman W Brett White Sells 145,416 Shares of Stock

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) Chairman W Brett White sold 145,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $2,995,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

W Brett White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 15th, W Brett White sold 186,304 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $4,087,509.76.

CWK stock opened at $20.34 on Wednesday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a twelve month low of $15.97 and a twelve month high of $23.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.01.

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CWK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $23.75 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.94.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

