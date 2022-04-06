CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $26.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. CVB’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for the Bank, Community, Ventures, and for other banking or banking related subsidiaries which the Company may establish or acquire. Through its network of banking offices, the Bank emphasizes personalized service combined with offering a full range of banking and trust services to businesses, professionals and individuals located in the service areas of its offices. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company.

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $22.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.30 and its 200 day moving average is $21.72. CVB Financial has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $24.37.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a net margin of 45.41% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $114.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVB Financial will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.86%.

In other news, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $116,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 108.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the third quarter worth $112,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 10,290.0% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 10.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

