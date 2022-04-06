Cwm LLC Acquires New Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 140,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,201,000. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.17% of HealthEquity at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,458,000 after purchasing an additional 386,663 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in HealthEquity by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HQY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com downgraded HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

HQY traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.21. 1,039,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.81, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.09. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $84.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

