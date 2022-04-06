Cwm LLC Acquires New Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 183,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,061,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,520,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,767,395,000 after purchasing an additional 135,218 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,764,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,712 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,213,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,997,000 after purchasing an additional 155,402 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,670,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,894,000 after purchasing an additional 456,137 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,436,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,051,000 after purchasing an additional 121,900 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

NYSE ICE traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $129.52. 36,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,531,387. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.04 and a 52-week high of $139.79. The firm has a market cap of $72.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.17%.

ICE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.40.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $405,571.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,392,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,224 shares of company stock valued at $10,274,477. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.