Cwm LLC Acquires Shares of 456,626 Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 456,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,352,000. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Driven Brands as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Driven Brands by 10.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,044,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,846,000 after acquiring an additional 386,464 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 3,745,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,954 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Driven Brands by 15.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,206,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,627,000 after buying an additional 421,429 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,135,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,699,000 after purchasing an additional 50,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,989,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,463,000 after purchasing an additional 599,220 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRVN traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.20. 793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,208. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.79 and a 1 year high of $34.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 676.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.57 million. Driven Brands had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Driven Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Driven Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

