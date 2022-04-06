Cwm LLC Buys Shares of 147,735 Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 147,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,139,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EW traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.86. 8,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,591,655. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.39 and its 200-day moving average is $114.82. The stock has a market cap of $73.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $83.80 and a 1-year high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total value of $4,032,294.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total value of $775,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 234,709 shares of company stock worth $26,310,287. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EW. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.91.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

