Cwm LLC Invests $26.81 Million in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 128,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $26,805,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keene & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $573,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,445,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 32,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in Honeywell International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 9,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.43.

Shares of HON stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $191.89. 8,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,235,275. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.42 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 49.49%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

