Cwm LLC Invests $4.88 Million in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,875,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 477,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,890,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SYLD traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $62.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,670. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $57.97 and a twelve month high of $68.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.65.

