Cwm LLC Makes New $13.86 Million Investment in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 117,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,862,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,911,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,783,000 after purchasing an additional 105,154 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $489,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on IRTC. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, started coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC traded down $6.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,274. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $169.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.21.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.27 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.03% and a negative net margin of 31.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 4,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $556,916.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. King sold 6,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $904,146.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,983 shares of company stock worth $2,798,517 over the last three months. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

