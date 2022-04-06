Cwm LLC Makes New $23.84 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 328,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,841,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 120,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 71,044 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 309,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 82,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 29,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYG traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.38. The stock had a trading volume of 316 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,301,556. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.04 and a twelve month high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.