Cwm LLC Makes New $48.50 Million Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 821,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,504,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.19. The company had a trading volume of 167,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,718,208. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.89 and a 200-day moving average of $50.37. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $35.76 and a one year high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $294.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

