Cwm LLC Makes New $5.70 Million Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4,903.0% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 384,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,626,000 after purchasing an additional 376,992 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $85,111,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 221.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 266,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,769,000 after buying an additional 183,342 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,276,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,696,000 after buying an additional 81,665 shares during the period.

VOT stock traded down $3.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.47. 5,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,912. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $198.63 and a 12-month high of $265.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.73.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

