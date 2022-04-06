Cwm LLC Makes New Investment in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 82,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,609,000. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Everest Re Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Everest Re Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,117,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $781,833,000 after purchasing an additional 293,887 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,895,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $475,443,000 after buying an additional 110,840 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 16.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,056,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $265,054,000 after buying an additional 151,475 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 843,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $211,641,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,897,000 after buying an additional 16,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

NYSE RE traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $300.44. 1,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,052. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $234.87 and a 1 year high of $308.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.61.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by ($0.11). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.96%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.50.

In other Everest Re Group news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,986.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.