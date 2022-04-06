Cwm LLC Takes $3.60 Million Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 61,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,602,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in Aflac by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 29,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Aflac by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,324,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,325,000 after purchasing an additional 28,296 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Aflac by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,316,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,603,000 after purchasing an additional 125,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Aflac by 289.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. 65.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,469,967.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $1,206,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,993 shares of company stock worth $3,441,526 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.45.

Shares of Aflac stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $63.77. 1,859,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,420,635. The stock has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.93 and its 200 day moving average is $59.00. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $66.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

