Cwm LLC Takes Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 152,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45.9% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 459.2% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter.

SCHE stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.00. 24,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,848,993. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $33.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.60.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

